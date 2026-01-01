Higher US Tariffs On Imported Furniture Take Effect

Steeper US tariffs on some imported furniture items took effect Thursday, in a move that could add pressure on households already feeling the pinch from elevated costs of living.

The increase was planned under an earlier tranche of sector-specific tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, as the US leader widened a slate of duties he has rolled out since returning to the White House.

Trump’s tariffs in 2025 have affected goods ranging from steel to autos, and more investigations — that could lead to even more levies — are underway.

In October, a 10-percent duty on imported softwood timber and lumber came into effect, along with a 25-percent duty on certain upholstered furniture and kitchen cabinets.

These tariffs, justified by the Trump administration as a means to boost US industries and protect national security, also included a planned increase coming January 1, 2026.

Effective Thursday, the rate on certain upholstered furniture rises to 30 per cent, while that on kitchen cabinets and vanities doubles to 50 per cent.

The measure is likely to impact imports from countries like Vietnam and China, which have been key suppliers of imported furniture to the United States.

But the tariff levels for wood products from Britain will not exceed 10 per cent, while those from the European Union and certain other trading partners who reached deals with Washington face a 15-per cent ceiling.

Products subject to sector-specific tariffs are also not doubly hit by countrywide “reciprocal” levies that Trump has separately imposed, which are in some cases higher.

READ ALSO: NASS To Allow Public Review Tax Bills Following Alleged Discrepancies

The Supreme Court is due to rule on the legality of these countrywide tariffs, imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

But the high court’s eventual decision does not affect sector-specific duties.

AFP