Inflation, Hardship: NLC Demands ‘Urgent’ Review Of Workers Wages In 2026

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has asked the Federal Government to “urgently” review workers’ salaries in the new year following the wave of “escalating inflation and suffering” sweeping across the country.

In his New Year’s address to workers on Wednesday, the President of NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, noted that workers’ salaries should be a “living wage”, rather than for mere “survival”.

“Given the escalating inflation and suffering, we demand an urgent wage review as a worker’s income must guarantee life, not mere survival, in furtherance of Mr President’s promise to pay living wages. We shall pursue this with every legitimate means at our disposal.”

He acknowledged that the year 2025 was indeed challenging for Nigerian workers.

“As we stand on the threshold of 2026, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) extends strong solidarity and firm fraternal greetings to every toiling hand and every citizen burdened by the weight of our current socioeconomic system. The past year was no doubt challenging, as well as exposed our vulnerabilities.”

Ajaero, however, said the challenges did not deter the group from pushing for justice for workers.

He added that the new year ushers in hope for workers.

“But they did little to dip our focus or resolve in our strive for national cohesion through equitable redistribution of wealth and social justice.

“We enter this new year not with naive hope, but with a fortified resolve, strengthened by struggle and clarity. The promises of a more faithful and meaningful engagement from the Federal Government as pledged by the President; His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, secured through our relentless pressure and collective voice, have opened a potential vista for dialogue. We acknowledge this platform and will engage deeply, consciously and patriotically.”

He urged workers to be vigilant and patriotic in 2026, adding that the NLC will not fail to organize and mobilise to hold government accountable.

“In light of this, our primary message to workers and indeed, the citizenry, as we step into 2026, is to be vigilant and patriotic.

“On our part, our duty is crystal clear; we must organise, mobilise, and hold every tier of government accountable. We will work with and support only those governments and political actors who demonstrate, through clear, pro-people plans and actionable commitments, a genuine desire to uplift the masses from poverty and oppression.”

The NLC President said that the group would stand against manipulations by politicians.

“We reject outright those mercantilistic politicians whose stock-in-trade are empty promises, divisive rhetoric, and policies that decimate our living standards for the benefit of a parasitic few.

“Our mobilisation in 2026 will be both strategic and tactful for the benefit of the Nigerian nation.

“Real hope for Nigerians is possible only when burdens are lifted or minimised or are equitably shared, when trust is strengthened and hopes and dreams fulfilled and not betrayed.”

According to him, security should remain a top priority for every state to guarantee the safety of lives and property.

“We acknowledge recent successes. We will continue to urge the state to build on the on-going successes as the people are deserving of peace and security wherever they live. The government should not look back.

“Comrades, the light we kindle is the light of collective action. The hope we embody is the hope of organised labour. The promise of 2026 is the promise of our unwavering struggle. Our collective willingness to refuse to be used to divide ourselves or the country by the ruling elite who seek to put a sword in our midst. We are the same people; workers and the masses; a people united by oppression and fear.”

He called for unity among workers in the new year.

“Let us therefore move forward, more united, more organised, and more resolved than ever before. Let us make 2026 a year where the power of the working class and the oppressed becomes the most potent glue that holds us together. We hold the key to national transformation and reconciliation.

“Our power continues to be in our numbers and our victory in our solidarity.

“We salute you all for surviving the year 2025 as well as urge you to embrace the year 2026 with hope and strength in spite of the anticipated challenges.”