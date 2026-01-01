LASEMA Continues Search For Missing Persons After Lagos Fire

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has provided an update on the ongoing search and rescue operations at the site of the recent fire outbreak at the Great Nigeria Insurance Building on Martins Street, Lagos Island.

The fire, which has left several people reportedly missing, has caused significant concern among the public.

In a statement released on Thursday, LASEMA expressed its understanding of the distress this incident may have caused to the families and loved ones of those affected.

The agency reassured the public that efforts to locate and rescue any survivors are ongoing, with trained emergency responders working tirelessly on the ground.

“LASEMA acknowledges the anxiety surrounding the reported missing persons and wishes to assure the public that search and rescue operations are actively underway.

“Our emergency response teams, equipped with specialized tools and supported by relevant agencies, are fully engaged in assessing the affected areas to ensure that no one is left unaccounted for,” the statement said.

LASEMA also appealed to members of the public who have not been able to contact their loved ones, colleagues, or relatives believed to be in or around the affected building at the time of the fire, to register their concerns at the LASEMA Complaints Unit, located at the site of the incident.

The agency stated that all relevant information received will be verified and documented, helping to compile a consolidated list of missing persons for more effective rescue, recovery, and identification.

The agency confirmed that it is working closely with other emergency response, health, and security agencies to ensure a coordinated and efficient operation.

In addition, LASEMA urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with emergency officials, as well as avoid the incident site to allow responders to carry out their duties effectively.

“We are committed to safeguarding lives and property. LASEMA will continue to provide timely updates as new developments arise,” the statement concluded.

LASEMA’s ongoing efforts highlight the importance of coordinated emergency response during such critical incidents, and the agency’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all those affected.