Nigerians Join Others Across The World To Welcome 2026 With Prayers, Fireworks

After a year marked by economic challenges, political upheavals, deadly attacks, and victories in sports, especially from the Super Falcons and D’Tigress, Nigerians, like their counterparts across the world, welcomed 2026, ringing in the new year with fireworks, prayers and hopes for a better year.

Across the country, fireworks adorned the skyline as the clock hit 12:00 am.

Millions of people trooped into churches where they held prayers, praise and worship to welcome the new year.

Others took to fun spots with families and friends as they heralded 2026 amid jubilant chants and funfare. From Lagos to Kano, Taraba to Imo, Bayelsa to Kebbi, the atmosphere was similar as millions began the countdown to 2026.

Governors, and other government officials were among the first to share messages of hope, renewal and joy as the new year beaconed.

They promised to redouble their efforts in moving their states forward, asking residents to remain optimistic of a better future ahead.

Earlier, some countries had ushered in the new year as people gathered in public spaces to clock in 2026.

The Pacific island nation of Kiribati led the world into 2026, becoming the first country to celebrate the New Year as clocks struck midnight in its Line Islands.

New Year celebrations will gradually unfold across the globe over the coming hours, starting in Oceania and moving through East Asia, South and Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and finally the Americas.

Following Kiribati, countries such as New Zealand and Australia are set to welcome 2026, with major cities preparing large public gatherings and fireworks displays.

Several Asian nations, including Japan, South Korea, China, and India, are expected to celebrate shortly afterward.

The coming 12 months promise to be full of sports, space travel, and serious questions over artificial intelligence.

More than 50 years since the last Apollo lunar mission, 2026 looks to be the year that humankind once again sets its sights towards the moon.

NASA’s Artemis II mission, backed by Elon Musk, plans to launch a crewed spacecraft that will circle the moon during a 10-day test flight.

After years of unbridled enthusiasm, artificial intelligence is starting to face mounting scrutiny.

Nervous investors are already questioning whether the years-long AI boom might be starting to resemble something more like a market bubble.

Athletes will gather on Italy’s famed Dolomites to hit the slopes for the Winter Olympics.