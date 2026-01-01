Obidient Movement Will Remain In ADC Despite Outcome Of Presidential Primary — Tanko Yunusa

The National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, Tanko Yunusa, has said the movement will remain within the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and abide by the outcome of the party’s presidential primary, even if former Vice President Atiku Abubakar emerges as the candidate.

Yunusa made this known on Thursday while speaking on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, where he insisted that the Obidient Movement was committed to democratic principles and will take its decisions “democratically” within the ADC.

He said the movement, which supports a former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, would compete fairly alongside other aspirants, including Atiku Abubakar, but expressed confidence that Obi would prevail due to the scale of support he brings.

“As democrats, we will go in there and contest equitably well with every contestant based on democratic tenets. We believe that at the end of it all, Mr. Peter Obi will come out on top with the large teaming population that he is bringing into the ADC,” he said.

Asked what the movement would do if former vice president Atiku Abubakar won the party primary, Yunusa said, “We will remain at the party and give the party the lease of life it demands democratically.”

According to him, the ADC began to gain nationwide traction following the involvement of Obi, a former Labour Party presidential candidate, describing the party as a “vehicle” that was finally set in motion by the former governor’s entry.

“With all due respect to the ADC, it got its traction when people came around and agreed. The vehicle of ADC kick-started yesterday with one ignition kick, and that is the excitement that His Excellency Mr. Peter Obi has brought to it,” he said.

He added that the Obidient Movement was made up of “intelligent youth who are demanding clarity and good governance,” stressing that millions of supporters are ready to move into the ADC.

“They have made that position known very clearly, and they are going to move in their millions into the ADC. That is an affirmation,” he stated.

Yunusa also accused the current government of allegedly deploying what he described as “negative executive power” against Nigerians, urging citizens to respond by using their “positive executive power” to reclaim the country through democratic participation.

Yunusa confirmed that several high-profile political figures were present at a recent political gathering in Enugu and supported his move to the party, including former governors, senators, members of the House of Representatives, and former principal officers of the National Assembly.

He specifically confirmed that former APGA National Chairman and Senator representing Anambra South, Victor Umeh, had joined the ADC, stating that Umeh served as Master of Ceremonies at the event and actively participated in the proceedings.

“The person who was the MC at the ceremony in Enugu, where he and other political leaders in the South-East gathered to declare for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on that particular occasion, did not honour the invitation. The former chairman of APGA, Senator Victor Umeh, had to step in as the Master of the ceremony, which speaks volumes for you.

“He was even the one who asked that a motion be moved to an affirmative position for everybody in the hall, and it was affirmed in one sweep,” Yunusa said.

He further confirmed that Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has also officially moved to the ADC, adding that more defections are expected in the coming weeks as supporters pick up ADC membership cards.

Yunusa maintained that the Obidient Movement’s growing local and international base positions it as a major force within the ADC going into future elections.