Police Detain Driver Of Anthony Joshua’s Car After Fatal Crash

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed that the driver of the Lexus SUV involved in the accident that resulted in the deaths of two associates of former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua is currently in custody.

The incident occurred on Monday while the driver was transporting Joshua and two of his friends, Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami, along the busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Lexus SUV collided with a stationary truck, leading to the tragic deaths of Ayodele and Ghami at the scene. Joshua and the driver sustained minor injuries.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta on Thursday, the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Oluseyi Babaseyi, confirmed that investigations are underway to determine both the immediate and remote causes of the accident, as well as the driver’s involvement.

“The driver of the Lexus SUV is currently in custody in connection with the Anthony Joshua accident case. Investigations are ongoing,” Babaseyi said.

Anthony Joshua was discharged from the hospital late Wednesday evening after being deemed clinically fit to continue his recovery at home.

The former world heavyweight champion, along with his mother, reportedly visited the funeral home in Lagos yesterday to pay their final respects to Ayodele and Ghami, as their bodies were being prepared for repatriation, which was scheduled for last night.

In a joint statement issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, and the Special Adviser to Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun on Information and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, the governments of Lagos and Ogun states expressed their condolences to the families of the two young men.

“We pray the Almighty grants the repose of their souls and provides their families and loved ones with the fortitude to bear this very sad and painful loss,” the statement read.

“Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu deeply appreciate the public concern and the outpouring of love and affection following this very unfortunate incident.”

“They also extend their appreciation to Mr. President, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, for the fatherly support he has provided throughout this process.”

“We also wish to thank the team of doctors and medical personnel at Lagoon Hospital, Ikoyi, who attended to Anthony and the other injured victims. The quality of care and professionalism they displayed is truly commendable,” the statement concluded.