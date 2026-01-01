Remain Unperturbed By Sounds Of Possible Political War, Fubara Urges Rivers People

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has called on people of the state to express no fear concerning unsettling reports of a political crisis brewing in the state.

Governor Fubara gave the charge in his New Year message delivered shortly after the crossover service at the Government House Chapel of Everlasting Grace, Port Harcourt.

He expressed optimism that 2026 will usher in improved fortunes for Rivers State and its residents, assuring that his administration was entering the new year with renewed strength and confidence.

He declared that his reliance was not on “the instruments of war,” but on prayer, urging residents of the state to remain calm.

The governor reflected on the past two years of his administration, saying that the period had been challenging.

He, however, noted that his government was stepping into the new year with hope and faith.

Fubara acknowledged that some expectations had not been met in the course of the last two years but maintained that the state would experience progress and development in the new year.

He reiterated his commitment to governance anchored on faith, perseverance, and service to the people.

The governor also expressed confidence in the future of the country’s leadership, stating that President Bola Tinubu would emerge victorious in the 2027 presidential election.

Fubara’s New Year’s charge comes amid the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday declaring that Rivers State Governor, would not be re-elected in the 2027 governorship election, insisting that the state’s reported ₦600 billion financial war chest would not save him from defeat.

Wike accused his estranged political protégé of reneging on agreements reached during a peace and reconciliation meeting convened by President Bola Tinubu in June, describing the governor’s actions as a breach of trust that had further deepened the political crisis in Rivers State.

The minister spoke during a ‘thank-you’ visit to the people of Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State, where he warned that political power could not be sustained through control of state resources alone.

Christmas ₦100,000 Bonus Controversy

Fubara, on Tuesday, also faced backlashes from the state’s House of Assembly when it returned the sum of ₦100,000 credited to the personal bank accounts of its members, describing the transfers as unsolicited and unapproved.

In a statement issued and signed by Hon. Enemi George, the Assembly said the funds were credited on December 30, 2025, following instructions from the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, without legislative approval.

According to the House, members took immediate steps to formally return the money to the account of the Rivers State Government upon discovering the transfers.

The Rivers State Government, however, clarified that the annual ₦100,000 Christmas bonus was paid to all civil and public office holders in the state, without discrimination.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, Dr Honour Sirawoo, said the bonus is disbursed across board to all workers, including pensioners, captured on the Rivers State Government payroll system.

NLC Commends Fubara On Bonus

On its part, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Rivers State Council, expressed appreciation to Fubara for the approval and payment of the 2025 Christmas bonus to civil and public servants, including pensioners, in the state.

In a statement issued by the Chairperson of the NLC in Rivers State, Comrade Alex Agwanwor, the union said the gesture reflects the governor’s sustained commitment to the welfare of workers since the beginning of his administration.

The NLC noted that the payment of the Christmas bonus would boost the purchasing power of workers and pensioners, enabling them to celebrate the festive season meaningfully with their families.