Six Dead, Two Injured In Lagos–Ibadan Expressway Crash

Six people have reportedly been killed in a road crash at the NASFAT Junction along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, while two others sustained injuries.

The Ogun State Sector of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Abeokuta, the state capital, by the sector’s Public Relations Officer, Odunsin Afolabi.

According to him, the crash involved two vehicles—a Mazda commercial bus and a Volvo truck. Six people were killed, while two others sustained injuries.

The cause of the accident was attributed to overspeeding, which resulted in loss of control.

“At about 14:36 hours on January 1, 2026, an auto crash occurred, and the Federal Road Safety Corps rescue team was informed at about 14:40 hours. The team arrived at the scene at about 14:50 hours along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway at NASFAT Junction,” he said.

He added that personnel from the Mowe Unit, Ibafo Outpost, and the Ambulance Team from Ojota Unit Command, alongside officers of the MTD RCCG Police Division and TRACE Mowe Division, rescued the victims.

It was reported that the injured victims were taken to Famobis Hospital, Lotto, for medical attention, while the bodies of the deceased were deposited at the morgue.

“The Federal Road Safety Corps Sector Commander in Ogun State, Corps Commander Akinwumi Fasakin, has directed the corps’ crash investigators to carry out a full investigation into the crash, as it is our practice to further investigate such incidents,” he said.