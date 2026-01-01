Suspected Bandits Kill Seven In Deadly Attacks On Kebbi Community

Suspected bandits have killed no fewer than seven persons in a series of deadly attacks on communities in Shanga Local Government Area of Kebbi State, sparking fear, displacement, and renewed calls for increased security presence.

The assailants reportedly stormed Tungan Giwa village on Wednesday night, where they killed two residents during the attack that forced many locals to flee their homes.

The attack came barely a day after similar incidents on Tuesday in other parts of the local government.

Community sources said five people were killed in Kaiwa village, where the attackers also set ablaze the house of the village head.

The bandits were also said to have moved to Gebbe town on the same day, killing one person, before launching another attack on Gurwo town earlier on Wednesday, where one resident was reportedly killed.

A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the continuous attacks had spread fear and panic across the entire area, forcing people from neighbouring villages to abandon their homes, farmlands, livestock, and personal belongings.

“Many families have fled to Shanga town for safety. People have lost everything, and the situation is becoming more desperate by the day,” the source said.

Members of the affected communities have appealed to the government to urgently deploy more military and security personnel to protect innocent civilians and restore peace in the area.

While acknowledging the efforts of the government toward tackling insecurity, the residents called for a stronger and more visible security presence to prevent further loss of lives and destruction of property.

So far, there has been no official statement from the police concerning the incident.