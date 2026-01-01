Toothless Liverpool Held By Leeds

Liverpool lacked the firepower to break down a much-changed Leeds in a 0-0 draw at Anfield that wasted a chance to solidify their place in the Premier League top four.

Arne Slot’s men are now nine games unbeaten, but were made to pay for the latest in a series of lacklustre performances in that run as Leeds comfortably held out to pull seven points clear of the relegation zone.

The visitors came closest to winning the game as Dominic Calvert-Lewin fired in late on but was flagged offside.

A point edges Liverpool three points clear of Chelsea and Manchester United in the battle for a place in next season’s Champions League.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke had one eye on his side’s clash with fierce rivals Manchester United on Saturday as he left the in-form Calvert-Lewin on the bench among four changes.

Liverpool were without Mohamed Salah due to his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations and the injured Alexander Isak.

The absence of the two top scorers in the Premier League last season was felt as the Reds rarely threatened to break the deadlock.

Hugo Ekitike wasted their best chance when he completely miscued his header from Jeremie Frimpong’s driven cross with the goal gaping midway through the first half.

Leeds’ six-game unbeaten run that has hauled them clear of the relegation zone has included two meetings with the Premier League champions.

In stark contrast to the 3-3 thriller between the sides just over three weeks ago, this time the defensive organisation of Daniel Farke’s men frustrated the Reds.

The visitors were inches away from taking all three points as Calvert-Lewin almost continued his goalscoring streak.

The former Everton striker had scored in his six previous games and poked past Alisson Becker 10 minutes from time but had strayed marginally offside to be denied his first goal at Anfield.

AFP