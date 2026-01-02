Ex-Minister Kemi Adeosun Backs Tax Reforms

Former Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun, has thrown her weight behind tax reforms introduced by the Federal Government.

Adeosun, who spoke on Channels Television’s Inside Sources, explained that tax compliance had historically been weak, particularly among wealthy individuals and large corporations.

READ ALSO: Every Minister Knew Fuel Subsidy Was Killing Nigeria — Kemi Adeosun

She referenced initiatives such as the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS), which targeted tax evasion.

“When you’re minister of finance, the word ‘no’ becomes your watchword. If your finance minister is loved by everybody, they’re probably not doing much of a job,” she said.

Adeosun also praised the Tinubu administration for pushing data harmonisation across government agencies, describing it as critical to improving tax collection and governance.

“I was excited when I saw moves to harmonise data. We’ve had TIN, NIN, BVN—too many numbers. Once you harmonise data, it becomes very difficult to hide,” she said.

The former minister further stated that access to integrated data allowed the government to identify individuals and companies benefiting from public resources without paying taxes, adding that “once you have data, and with AI, you can see very quickly who is not playing the game fairly”.

On insecurity, Adeosun said the current administration was demonstrating the political will to confront the challenge, though the challenge remained complex and longstanding.

She also recounted a personal experience during her time in office when her home was invaded, and she was robbed at knifepoint.

“It was extremely scary. I never slept in that house again,” the minister said.

“Insecurity didn’t start overnight, and it won’t end overnight. But what matters is that there is now a clear will to tackle it,” Adeosun added.

New Tax Laws

Despite criticisms, President Bola Tinubu had, in December, 2025, said that the implementation of the new tax laws would commence on January 1, 2026.

Tinubu said the tax laws were not designed to raise taxes, but rather to support a structural reset, drive harmonisation, and protect dignity while strengthening the social contract.

He also called for support from all Nigerians.

Meanwhile, the former minister revealed that DashMe Stores, a social enterprise she founded, had raised over ₦500 million to support vulnerable people and orphanages across Nigeria.

She also outlined plans to expand the initiative to Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Kano and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“We started in 2021 with one store. We’re now on our fifth store and expanding. We have one in Abuja, three in Lagos, and one opening in Abeokuta.

“We’re talking about Ibadan this year, and Port Harcourt, and we’re already discussing Kano,” she added.

She noted that DashMe has built about four orphanages from scratch, refurbished several others and taken over long-abandoned projects.