Over 30 Killed, Many Abducted As Terrorists Attack Market In Niger State 

Over 30 people have been killed in a deadly attack by suspected terrorists at the Kasuwan-Daji market in the Demo community, located in the Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

The attack which happened on Saturday also led to the abduction of many people.

Channels Television gathered that the gun-wielding attackers also carted away foodstuffs and other valuables worth millions of naira before setting the market ablaze.

The terrorists were said to have invaded the community on Saturday evening and operated until the early hours of Sunday.

A resident of the area said about 42 people were tied and killed by the terrorists, who operated without resistance.

The terrorists were said to have emerged from the National Park in Borgu LGA and launched the attack in broad daylight.

The Niger State Police Command confirmed the attack on Sunday.

In a statement, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, said over 30 people lost their lives, while several others were kidnapped.

“On 03/01/2026 at about 9 pm, information received revealed that at about 4:30 pm of the same date, suspected bandits from the National Park forest along Kabe District invaded Kasuwan-Daji, located at Demo Village via Kabe, and burnt the market, looted shops, and carted away food items,” Abiodun, a Superintendent of Police, said.

“On 04/01/2026 at about 8 am, a report indicated that a joint security team visited the scene, and over 30 victims lost their lives during the attack. Some persons were also kidnapped. Efforts are ongoing to rescue the kidnapped victims. Further developments will be communicated.”

Niger State has experienced a surge in terrorist attacks in recent months, including the abduction of over 300 pupils and students from St. Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary School in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area, in November.

Bandits on 21 November 2025, attacked the school in the remote community of Papiri.

Arriving around 2:00 a.m. on motorbikes, the gunmen stormed the school dormitories over a three-hour period, abducting 315 people—303 students and 12 teachers.

Security forces and community hunters were deployed to comb nearby forests for the abductees.

In the immediate aftermath, 50 pupils escaped within the first day and were reunited with their families.

Subsequently, the Federal Government secured the release of 100 schoolchildren.

Later on December 21, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said that all the abducted pupils of the St. Mary’s Primary and Secondary School, Papiri, Niger State, “numbering 230, have been freed”.