AFCON 2025: Nigeria Vs Mozambique Preview, Kick-off Time, Team News

It is the business end of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The Super Eagles are up against Mozambique in a Round of 16 tie as Nigeria continue their quest for a fourth continental prize.

The Super Eagles, fresh off the heartbreak of missing out on the 2026 World Cup, started the tournament on a perfect note, winning all three of their group stage matches — one of only two teams that included Algeria to achieve that milestone in Morocco.

Nigeria, managed by Coach Eric Chelle, soared past Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda in Group C to set up a clash against the Mambas of Mozambique.

But Mozambique’s run at the 2025 AFCON was not as impressive as their opponents’. The Southern Africans sneaked into the knockouts as one of their four best third-placed teams. They lost two Group F ties but won one — against Gabon — to qualify for the Round of 16.

Unlike the three-time African champions, Mozambique’s match with Nigeria is their first-ever knockout game in the AFCON.

Nigeria vs Mozambique: Team News, Key Players

In all 18 AFCON games, Mozambique have failed to keep a clean sheet. That is one record they have to improve on against a Nigerian side full of attacking options — the Super Eagles scored the most goals in the group stage.

Chelle, named as the best coach in the group phase, will be banking on the in-form Ademola Lookman, the talismanic Victor Osimhen, and Samuel Chukwueze to lead the frontline.

With no injury worries for key players, the Franco-Malian coach is expected to feature regulars Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Stanley Nwabali, Frank Onyeka, and Akor Adams.

Raphael Onyedika’s brace against Uganda also puts him in a strong position to contest for the starting XI.

Although Chiquinho Conde and his side do not parade stars of Nigeria’s calibre, the Mambas can count on Geny Catamo, scorer of two of their four goals so far. Cyriel Dessers is out of the tournament with an injury; Ryan Alebiosu is also sidelined.

Nigeria vs Mozambique: A Head-To-Head Comparison

Monday’s match will be the second time the two nations have met at the AFCON, the first being in 2010 in Angola. There, the Super Eagles dispatched Mozambique 3-0, thanks to strikes from Peter Odemwingie and the pacy Obafemi Martins.

Overall, Nigeria and Mozambique have played five times, with the West Africans winning four and the other game ending in a draw. In 2023, the Super Eagles were 3-2 winners over their foes in a friendly match that took place in Portugal.

Nigeria vs Mozambique: 2025 AFCON Match Kickoff Time, Other Game Details

Game: Nigeria vs Mozambique Round of 16

Competition: CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025

Kickoff time: Monday at 8 pm (WAT)/Nigeria time

Venue: Fez Stadium in Fez, Morocco

Nigeria vs Mozambique: Can the Mambas Cause an Upset?

As the Mambas and the Super Eagles file out this evening, Nigeria are eyeing another step closer to the dreams of winning the 2025 AFCON. For Mozambique, who are 102nd in the FIFA rankings, 72 places below their opponents, victory will be one of the greatest underdog AFCON stories. But they have to do the talking on the pitch!