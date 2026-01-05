Key Winners At Critics Choice Awards [FULL LIST]

Zany, politically charged “One Battle After Another” was the big winner at the 31st Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, taking home three trophies, including the prize for best picture.

Timothee Chalamet (“Marty Supreme”) and Jessie Buckley (“Hamnet”) bolstered their Oscars hopes with wins for best actor and actress, respectively.

Period horror film “Sinners” won four prizes, including best original screenplay, but missed out on the top honours.

Here is a list of key winners at the gala held by North America’s largest critics’ group, honouring the best in film and television:

FILM

Best picture: “One Battle After Another”

Best director: Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Best actor: Timothee Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”

Best actress: Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

Best supporting actor: Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”

Best supporting actress: Amy Madigan, “Weapons”

Best young actor/actress: Miles Caton, “Sinners”

Best original screenplay: Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”

Best adapted screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Best animated feature: “KPop Demon Hunters”

Best foreign language film: “The Secret Agent”

TELEVISION

Best drama series: “The Pitt”

Best actor, drama series: Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

Best actress, drama series: Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”

Best comedy series: “The Studio”

Best actor, comedy series: Seth Rogen, “The Studio”

Best actress, comedy series: Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best limited series: “Adolescence”

Best actor, limited series: Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

Best actress, limited series: Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”

