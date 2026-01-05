×

Key Winners At Critics Choice Awards [FULL LIST]

Timothee Chalamet ("Marty Supreme") and Jessie Buckley ("Hamnet") bolstered their Oscars hopes with wins for best actor and actress, respectively.

By Nosakhale Akhimien
Updated January 5, 2026
Twitter
(L-R) Canadian director/actor Seth Rogen, US actor Ike Barinholtz, executive producer James Weaver, Canadian director Evan Goldberg and US actress Chase Sui Wonders of the TV series “The Studio” pose in the press room after winning the Best Comedy Series award during the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on January 4, 2026. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)

 

 

Zany, politically charged “One Battle After Another” was the big winner at the 31st Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, taking home three trophies, including the prize for best picture.

Timothee Chalamet (“Marty Supreme”) and Jessie Buckley (“Hamnet”) bolstered their Oscars hopes with wins for best actor and actress, respectively.

Period horror film “Sinners” won four prizes, including best original screenplay, but missed out on the top honours.

READ ALSO: Chalamet Wins ‘Best Actor’ At Critics Choice Awards, Boosts Oscar Bid 

Here is a list of key winners at the gala held by North America’s largest critics’ group, honouring the best in film and television:

 

FILM

 

Best picture: “One Battle After Another”

Best director: Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Best actor: Timothee Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”

Best actress: Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

Best supporting actor: Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”

Best supporting actress: Amy Madigan, “Weapons”

Best young actor/actress: Miles Caton, “Sinners”

Best original screenplay: Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”

Best adapted screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Best animated feature: “KPop Demon Hunters”

Best foreign language film: “The Secret Agent”

 

TELEVISION

 

Best drama series: “The Pitt”

Best actor, drama series: Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

Best actress, drama series: Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”

Best comedy series: “The Studio”

Best actor, comedy series: Seth Rogen, “The Studio”

Best actress, comedy series: Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best limited series: “Adolescence”

Best actor, limited series: Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

Best actress, limited series: Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”

 

 

See More Photos

 

 

(L/R) Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami, EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Chris Appelhans, Maggie Kang, Michelle Wong, Arden Cho, May Hong and Ji-young Yoo, winners of the Best Animated Feature Award and the Best Song Award for ‘Golden’ in the film “KPop Demon Hunters”, pose in the press room during the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on January 4, 2026. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)

 

(L-R) US singer Audrey Nuna, US singer EJAE, and Rei Ami, winners of the Best Animated Feature Award for “KPop Demon Hunters”, pose in the press during the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on January 4, 2026. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)

 

Irish actress Jessie Buckley poses in the press room with the Best Actress award for “Hamnet” during the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on January 4, 2026. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)

 

(L-R) Arden Cho, May Hong and Ji-young Yoo, winners of the Best Animated Feature Award for “KPop Demon Hunters”, pose in the press room during the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on January 4, 2026. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)

 

Actors/producers (L/R) Hannah Walters, Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty, Ashley Walters, Emily Feller and Owen Cooper pose in the press room with the the Best Limited Series Award for “Adolescence” during the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on January 4, 2026. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)

 

Brazilian cinematographer Adolpho Veloso poses in the press room with the Best Cinematography award for “Train Dreams” during the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on January 4, 2026. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)

 

US actor Tramell Tillman poses in the press room with the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award for “Severance” during the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on January 4, 2026. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)

 

US actress Katherine LaNasa poses in the press room with the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for “The Pitt” during the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on January 4, 2026. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)
Actors/producers (L/R) Hannah Walters, Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty, Ashley Walters, Emily Feller and Owen Cooper pose in the press room with the the Best Limited Series Award for “Adolescence” during the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on January 4, 2026. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)
US actress Janelle James poses in the press room with her award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for “Abbott Elementary” during the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on January 4, 2026. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)
US singer EJAE and US composer Mark Sonnenblick pose in the press room with the Best Song award for “KPop Demon Hunters” during the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on January 4, 2026. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)
US actress Amy Madigan poses in the press room with her Best Supporting Actress award for “Weapons” during the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on January 4, 2026. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)
US actress Odessa A’zion attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on January 4, 2026. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP)
US actor William H. Macy attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on January 4, 2026. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP)

More Stories