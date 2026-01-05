×

Man Arrested For Vandalising US VP Vance’s Ohio Home

"The residence was unoccupied at the time of the incident, and the Vice President and his family were not in Ohio."

By Channels Television
Updated January 5, 2026
US Vice President JD Vance listens to a question during a press conference following a military briefing at the Civilian Military Coordination Center in southern Israel on October 21, 2025. Vance is expected to meet top US Middle East envoys and military experts monitoring the fragile US-brokered ceasefire in Gaza. According to Israeli media reports, he will also meet Israeli leaders, including the Israeli prime minister on October 22 in Jerusalem. (Photo by Fadel SENNA / AFP)

 

A man was arrested overnight for vandalizing the personal residence of US Vice President JD Vance in the Midwestern state of Ohio, officials said Monday.

“As far as I can tell, a crazy person tried to break in by hammering the windows,” Vance said in a post on X. “We weren’t even home as we had returned already to DC.”

In a statement, the US Secret Service said the man, who was not identified, was arrested for “causing property damage, including breaking windows” at Vance’s Cincinnati home.

“The man was physically detained by Secret Service agents assigned to the Vice President’s home,” it said.

“The residence was unoccupied at the time of the incident, and the Vice President and his family were not in Ohio.”

 

AFP 

