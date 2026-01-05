Suspected Terrorists Attack Busy Kwara Highway, Abduct At Least Four

‎Suspected terrorists have attacked the busy Isanlu–Isin–Omu Aran road in Kwara State, kidnapping at least four travellers.

‎‎It was gathered that the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, when armed men ambushed motorists along the highway, a key route linking communities in Kwara South to the state capital, Ilorin.

A source familiar with the incident said that the attackers operated freely on the road, forcing vehicles to stop before whisking the passengers to an unknown location.

‎‎“Bandits are still heavily present in the area and are actively targeting travellers heading towards Ilorin,” the source said.

‎‎As of the time of filing this report, there has been no official statement from the Kwara State Police Command confirming the attack or detailing efforts to rescue the abducted victims.

Kwara State has witnessed a surge in insecurity in recent months, with multiple major kidnapping incidents occurring within a few months.

On November 18, 2025, gunmen attacked a Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) branch in Eruku during its midweek service, killing three worshippers, abducting 38 members, including the pastor, and throwing the congregation into panic and chaos.

The abducted victims were later released; however, terrorist attacks are still on the rise in the North-Central state.