Venezuela’s Interim Leader Names Commission To Handle Maduro’s Release

Venezuela’s interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, on Sunday announced the formation of a special commission to seek the release of former president Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, following their removal from power by United States forces in Caracas.

Rodriguez appointed National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez and Foreign Minister Yvan Gil as co-chairs of the commission, while Information Minister Freddy Nanez was also named as a member.

Maduro, who has been accused by US authorities of drug trafficking and terrorism, was detained on Saturday and transferred to New York, where he is being held ahead of a court appearance scheduled for Monday.

In a separate statement on Telegram, Rodriguez called for a “balanced and respectful” relationship between Venezuela and the United States, describing dialogue and cooperation as essential to shared development.

“We consider it a priority to move toward a balanced and respectful relationship between the US and Venezuela,” she said, while inviting Washington to work on a joint agenda for cooperation.

READ ALSO: Venezuela Military Urges Calm, Backs Delcy Rodriguez Acting President

Meanwhile, Venezuela’s military formally recognised Rodriguez as the country’s acting president.

Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said the armed forces were backing a Supreme Court ruling appointing her to lead the country for an initial 90-day period.

Padrino urged citizens to resume normal economic, work and educational activities following the US military operation that led to Maduro’s capture.

“The homeland must follow its constitutional course,” he said.

However, the defence minister condemned the operation as a “cowardly kidnapping,” alleging that some of Maduro’s bodyguards, along with military personnel and civilians, were killed during the action.

Venezuelan authorities have yet to release an official casualty figure.

On Sunday, large parts of Caracas remained quiet, with many businesses closed and only limited activity seen at markets and pharmacies amid continued uncertainty.