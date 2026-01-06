AFCON: Ibitoye Urges Nigeria To Stay Focused Despite Mozambique Win

Ex-Super Eagles Media Officer, Toyin Ibitoye, has advised Nigeria to stay focused despite their 4-0 win over Mozambique at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

“You can only face the team that is ahead of you. Some people believe that when you win a tournament, it doesn’t mean you are the best. You are just lucky to beat all the teams placed ahead of you,” Ibitoye said on Tuesday’s edition of Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

“Your most important game is the next one. You don’t think ahead of yourself, you think of the next game ahead of you. That’s the most important game for you to play,” he said on the breakfast show.

READ ALSO: Super Eagles Thrash Mozambique 4-0, Cruise To AFCON Quarter Finals

A brace from Victor Osimhen, one goal each from Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams were enough to send Nigeria to the last eight in the competition.

The Super Eagles who are soaring under the tutelage of Coach Eric Chelle have yet to lose a match in the tournament, scoring 12 goals so far.

Monday’s victory over the Mambas is the biggest win so far at the AFCON with Nigeria conceeding only four goals.

With the Mozambicans out of the way, Nigeria’s attention shifts to the quarter-finals where they will face either DR Congo or Algeria. That match will be played on Tuesday.

Ibitoye believes, “Whichever of them comes out of today’s game will be a worthy opponent and will deserve all the attention”.

Coincidentally, both sides have history with the Super Eagles. In 2019, Nigeria lost to Algeria in the semi-final of the AFCON. The Leopards of DR Congo defeated Nigeria in the final of the African play-off for the 2026 World Cup.

At the last AFCON, the three-time African champions reached the final of the football showpiece but lost to Cote d’Ivoire. They are expected to go a step further this time around.