Algeria Beat DR Congo In Extra Time, To Face Nigeria In Quarter-Finals

Algeria secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo in their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) last-16 tie on Tuesday, setting up a quarter-final showdown with Victor Osimhen’s Nigeria in Marrakesh on Saturday.

A late strike by substitute Adil Boulbina in the 119th minute settled a tense encounter at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat.

Released on the left, the 22-year-old forward, who plays for Al-Duhail in Qatar, advanced into the area and unleashed a powerful shot into the net, sparking wild celebrations among the 18,837 fans in attendance.

Boulbina, making just his second appearance off the bench at the tournament, was overcome with emotion after the match.

“I have always dreamed of playing for the national team. It is the ambition of every Algerian to play for their country and do well. I had my chance and scored, and the most important thing is that we won and qualified for the next round,” he said.

The 2019 champions, who won all their group-stage games, now appear as strong contenders to claim a third continental title.

Their victory, however, was a bitter blow for DR Congo, who had hoped to face Nigeria after defeating the Super Eagles on penalties in a World Cup qualifying play-off in November.

“We are obviously disappointed with the outcome. I thought it was a top-level game between two really good sides. The players gave everything. We fought to the end, but unfortunately, it was not enough,” said DR Congo coach Sebastien Desabre.

The match itself failed to live up to its billing, with few clear chances in the first half. Burnley defender Axel Tuanzebe headed just wide from a corner for DR Congo, while Algeria’s Ibrahim Maza fired narrowly past the goal.

In the second half, Edo Kayembe tested Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane with a long-range effort, but the score remained goalless, forcing extra time.

Algeria grew more threatening in extra time, with Congolese goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi producing fine saves from Fares Chaibi and Baghdad Bounedjah in the 111th minute. A winning goal seemed unlikely until Ramiz Zerrouki released Boulbina with a precise pass, allowing the substitute to score and secure the win.

Nigeria’s Victory Against Mozambique

Meanwhile, Nigeria continued their dominant run in Morocco with a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Mozambique in Fes on Monday.

Victor Osimhen scored twice, while Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams added further goals to ensure the Super Eagles reached the last eight with ease.

Lookman opened the scoring after 20 minutes, before setting up Osimhen’s first goal in the 25th minute.

The Galatasaray striker doubled the lead just after half-time, and Adams sealed the emphatic win in the 75th minute with Lookman providing the assist.

“It was a fantastic team performance. We created chances and finished them, and the victory gives us momentum heading into the quarter-finals,” said a jubilant Osimhen.

The 4-0 result marked the largest winning margin in an AFCON knockout tie since Egypt defeated Algeria by the same scoreline in the 2010 semi-finals.

Mozambique, appearing in the knockout stage for the first time, were no match for a much-changed Nigerian side that reintroduced key players like Lookman after rotating the squad during the group stage.

Nigeria will now face Algeria in Marrakesh on Saturday, promising a blockbuster clash.