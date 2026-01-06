‘He Is My Brother’: Lookman Downplays Altercation With Osimhen During Mozambique Match

Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, has downplayed his altercation with talismanic Victor Osimhen in Nigeria’s win over Mozambique at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), saying the incident is just about “football” and was nothing personal.

“No, I have not seen him [Osimhen] yet. Nothing happened. It was just a discussion on the pitch. That is it,” the Atalanta man, who scored twice, as the Super Eagles crushed the Mambas 4-0, said after the match.

“It’s just football. It’s always football. He (Victor Osimhen) is my brother,” Lookman, winner of the African Player of the Year prize in 2024, told reporters in Fez.

The Galatasaray man and Lookman had exchanged words during the Round of 16 match on Monday.

The three-time African champions were already 3-0 up, but Osimhen was furious with Lookman for not passing the ball to him despite being in a better position to score.

“It is a team game,” Osimhen was heard saying while pointing to his Lookman who had given him an assist in the match.

Osimhen was later subsituted and stormed into the tunnel immediately after the final whistle, raising concerns over his relationship with other players.

The incident has continued to spark debate about his relationship with his teammates with many fans faulting the 27-year-old’s reaction in the Mozambique match.

Osimhen scored twice, Lookman got one just as Akor Adams as the Super Eagles feasted on the Mambas, recording the biggest win so far at the 2025 AFCON.

Lookman deservedly got the man of the match award, his second in the competition.

He is already leading the pack for the most goals and assists in the tournament. The winger has three goals and four assists in three matches so far.

Nigeria’s next clash at the 2025 AFCON will be against either Algeria or DR Congo. Both sides are meeting on Tuesday for a ticket to the quarter-finals.

The Super Eagles were runners up in the last AFCON, losing to hosts Cote d’Ivoire in the final.