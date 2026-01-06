VIDEO: Tax Laws A Burden, Ignores Hardship Faced By Nigerians — ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticised the Federal Government over Nigeria’s new tax laws, describing them as insensitive to the hardship faced by ordinary citizens.

In an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, faulted the laws.

“The kind of hardship that Nigerians are faced with today is unprecedented… Yet the government keeps denying the reality of the majority. Look at this tax. They keep telling us the poor will not pay, but we know that is all lies,” he said.

The Federal Government recently introduced four tax reform laws, which took effect on January 1, 2026.

Controversy arose over alleged discrepancies between the versions passed by the National Assembly and the gazetted laws.

Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, Taiwo Oyedele, dismissed circulating versions as “fake” drafts, while the House of Representatives released Certified True Copies to ensure transparency.

President Bola Tinubu reaffirmed that the reforms, including exemptions for small businesses and low-income earners, aim to strengthen Nigeria’s fiscal system.

However, opposition figures, including Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, have criticised the laws as burdensome to ordinary Nigerians.