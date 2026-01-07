Trump Says Venezuela ‘Turning Over’ Up To 50m Barrels Oil To US

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Venezuela’s interim government will deliver up to 50 million barrels of oil to the United States, and that the proceeds “will be controlled by me” as president.

“The Interim Authorities in Venezuela will be turning over between 30 and 50 MILLION Barrels of High Quality, Sanctioned Oil, to the United States of America,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

“This oil will be sold at its market price, and that money will be controlled by me, as President of the United States of America, to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States.”

Venezuela’s caretaker president, Delcy Rodriguez, on Tuesday appointed a former central bank director to her cabinet’s top economic post, one she herself had held until the toppling of leftist leader Nicolas Maduro.

Rodriguez picked Calixto Ortega Sanchez, who led Venezuela’s central bank from 2018 to 2025 and also has a background in the oil industry.

AFP