VIDEO: I Rejected Fubara’s Christmas Package To Avoid Going To Prison — Rivers Assembly Lawmaker

A Rivers State House of Assembly lawmaker, Enemi George, has said he rejected an alleged Christmas package linked to Governor Siminalayi Fubara to avoid breaching the law.

George, in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, said the decision was based on principle, not the amount involved.

“I rejected it because I don’t want to go to prison,” he said, adding that there was no constitutional or budgetary provision backing such payments.

According to him, public funds must be spent strictly in line with the law, stressing that the money belongs to the people of Rivers State.