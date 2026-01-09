EFCC Arraigns Austrian National Over Undeclared $800,575, €651,505

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned an Austrian national, Kavlak Onal, before the Federal High Court in Lagos for failing to declare foreign currencies amounting to $800,575 and €651,505, totalling about N2.28 billion.

The EFCC prosecutor, Bilikisu Buhari, told Justice Yellim Bogoro, that Onal was arrested with these currencies at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, by officers from the Nigeria Customs Service’s Anti-Money Laundering Unit.

Buhari informed the court that the two-count charge against the foreigner is punishable under Section 3 (5) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition and Prevention) Act, 2022.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge when it was read to him by the court’s registrar.

READ ALSO: FG Using EFCC To Persecute Me Because I Won’t Join APC — Bala Mohammed

Based on the plea, the prosecutor urged the court to fix a trial date and remand the defendant in the Nigerian Correctional Services pending trial.

Defence lawyer, Sterlin Imhemuro informed the court that a bail application had been filed on behalf of his client and served on the prosecution.

Imhemuro urged Justice Bogoro to remand the defendant in EFCC custody until the bail application is heard.

While acknowledging the receipt of the bail application at around 9:03am, Buhari requested a short adjournment to review and respond.

After listening to the lawyers, the judge adjourned the case to January 16 for the bail hearing and ordered that the defendant be kept in NCoS custody pending the bail hearing.

The charge accused Onal of failing to declare $800,575 and €651,505 at the airport, thereby violating the Money Laundering Act.