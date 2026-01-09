×

Swiss Inferno Bar Co-owner Held In Custody

The country held a national day of mourning for the 40 people killed in last week's disaster.

By Nosakhale Akhimien
Updated January 9, 2026
Owners of Le Constellation bar Jacques Moretti (L) and Jessica Moretti arrive for a hearing at the Office of the public prosecutor of the Canton of Valais, in Sion, on January 9, 2026. Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

 

Jacques Moretti, co-owner of the Swiss bar which went up in flames during New Year celebrations, was being held in custody after being interviewed by prosecutors on Friday, a source told AFP.

Moretti and his wife, Jessica, who co-own Le Constellation bar in the ski-resort of Crans-Montana, were interviewed by prosecutors in Switzerland’s southwestern Wallis canton, as the country held a national day of mourning for the 40 people killed in last week’s disaster.

The average age of those killed was 19.

