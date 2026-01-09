Swiss Inferno Bar Co-owner Held In Custody

Jacques Moretti, co-owner of the Swiss bar which went up in flames during New Year celebrations, was being held in custody after being interviewed by prosecutors on Friday, a source told AFP.

Moretti and his wife, Jessica, who co-own Le Constellation bar in the ski-resort of Crans-Montana, were interviewed by prosecutors in Switzerland’s southwestern Wallis canton, as the country held a national day of mourning for the 40 people killed in last week’s disaster.

The average age of those killed was 19.