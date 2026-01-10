AFCON 2025: Preview, Kick-off Time, Team News As Super Eagles Eye Semis

Nigeria are up against Algeria in the quarter-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a semi-final ticket on the line.

The AFCON classic is a rematch of the 2019 semi-final between the Desert Foxes and the Super Eagles, won by the Algerians courtesy of a stunning late free kick from Riyad Mahrez.

Saturday’s eagerly anticipated match will see two teams on a winning streak at the 2025 AFCON taking on each other. Nigeria’s attacking flair, with 12 goals in four games, will be put to the test against an Algerian defence that has conceded just one in the same number of games.

The deadly attacking duo of Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman will be up against an impregnable Luca Zidane in goal for the 2019 champions, making the clash an interesting encounter.

Nigeria trounced Mozambique 4-0 in the round of 16 to reach the quarter-final, while the Algerians pipped DR Congo 1-0 to book their ticket to the last-eight.

Nigeria Team News

The Super Eagles go into the encounter against Algeria after a bonus row with players threatening to boycott the game. But with that resolved, the team has the full complement of players for selection. Lookman and Osimhen, both on three goals each, are expected to continue their fine form at the AFCON. The defensive solidity of the West Africans will be tested again, having kept only one clean sheet so far.

Striker Akor Adams is also a threat to any opponent. The Sevilla man has two assists and a goal in the AFCON. Fulham’s Alex Iwobi has grown into the tournament, and Nigeria need him to be in his best element on Saturday, pulling the strings from the middle of the pack!

Eric Chelle will likely keep faith with the same players who featured in the defeat of the Mozambicans on Monday.

Algeria Team News

For the Algerians, Mahrez, with multiple Premier League titles, remains one of the most outstanding players for the North Africans. The former Manchester City and Leicester City winger has scored three goals in the competition.

He, alongside Ibrahim Maza on two goals and Anis Moussa, are players Nigeria must keep an eye on if they are to reach the semis of Africa’s most important competition.

Lucas, son of French legend Zinedine Zidane, is a towering figure in the post, having yet to concede in the three games he has featured in Morocco. However, Ismael Bennacer is a doubt for Vladimir Petkovic’s team.

Nigeria vs Algeria: Head-To-Head Record

While Algeria and Nigeria are not new to facing each other, the Desert Foxes have had the upper hand in 22 games played between the two sides. They have won 10 times, but Nigeria have nine victories to show for. Three of the matches have ended in draws.

Algeria last met Nigeria at the AFCON in 2019, where they won 1-0. But the three-time African champions mauled them 3-0 in the first leg of their 2018 World Cup qualifier.

Nigeria vs Algeria: AFCON 2025 Match Details

Match: Nigeria vs Algeria

Competition: 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Venue: Marrakech Stadium, Morocco

Date/Time: Saturday at 5 pm (WAT)

Nigeria vs Algeria: Can Nigeria’s Super Eagles Soar Over Algeria?

After the heartbreak of missing out on the 2026 World Cup and failing in the final of the last AFCON, Nigeria will be seeking to stamp their authority as one of the continent’s biggest sides.

Algeria, meanwhile, are aware of Nigeria’s threat and will deploy all assets to upset the 2013 champions!