Jux, Yemi Alade, Others Emerge Winners At AFRIMA Awards (FULL LIST)

Winners have emerged from the 9th All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), which is happening in Lagos.

Several celebrities and fans from across the continent and beyond graced the event.

Here is a list of the winners at the AFRIMA awards:

BEST AFRICAN DANCE CHOREOGRAPHY

Jaylann – “Ha Wlidi” (Morocco)

Lady Ponce – “Je veux danser” (Cameroon)

Rebo – “Mobambo” (DRC)

Serge Beynaud – “Taper Dedans” (Côte d’Ivoire)

Toofan – “Deodorant” (Togo)

Tyla – “Push 2 Start” (South Africa)

Uncle Waffles & Royal Musiq – “Zenzele” (Eswatini)

*Weeha – “Dimama” (Ethiopia) – WINNER*

Werrason – “Tout se paie ici bas” (DRC)

Wizkid – “Kese” (Nigeria)

BEST AFRICAN VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Rebel” – Black Sherif (Ghana)

“Meta” – Nomcebo Zikode & Sofiya Nzau (South Africa)

“Ki Lo Wa Wa” – Yemi Alade (Nigeria)

“Timpi Tampa” – Ismaël Lo (Senegal)

“Tori Ife” – Tolu Obanro (Nigeria)

“Ova” – Mbosso (Tanzania)

“Ololufe” – Juma Jux & Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

“Shaolin” – Seyi Vibez (Nigeria)

“Stk Stk” – Dizzy Dros, Kekra & Norfafrica (Morocco)

*Best Soundtrack in Movie, Series, or Documentary*

Igho’le Trap Mix Version (“To Kill a Monkey”: Series) – Oscar Heman-Ackah (Ghana)

El Ma2as (“The Start”: Film) – Tamer Hosny, Reda Elbahrawy (Egypt)

*You Are (“Iyanu”: The Animated Series) – Yemi Alade (Nigeria) — WINNER*

Timpi Tampa (“Timpi Tampa”: The Film) – Ismaël Lo (Senegal)

Tori Ife (“Seven Doors”: Series) – Tolu Obanro (Nigeria)

Saatte Ragouj (“The Last of the Mohicans” Film) – Kafon (Tunisia)

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Emel, Jehanny Beth & Camille Berthomier – “Fall in the Light” (Tunisia)

Emma’a – “Trop d’amour” (Gabon)

Emmanuel Ayobami Alli-Hakeem – “Za” (Anendlessocean) (Nigeria)

Ferre Gola – “Amour Illusoire” (DRC)

*Bakhaw Dioum – “Choix” (Mia Guissé ft. Wally B. Seck) (Senegal) — WINNER*

Mohammed Ismail Sharrif – “Rebel Music” (Black Sherif) (Ghana)

Mugisha Fred Robinson – “Tombé” (Element Eleéh) (Rwanda)

Olamide Adedeji – “Hassibunallah” (Olamide) (Nigeria)

Prince Omoferi & Nwamu Francis Chukwudubem – “It Hurts” (Johnny Drille & Don Jazzy) (Nigeria)

Victor Ngatuvese Kaune – “Oputuri ‘Queens'” (One Blood Namibia) (Namibia)

Best Female Artiste in Eastern Africa

Abigail Chams (Tanzania)

Bridget Blue (Kenya)

Denise (Madagascar) — WINNER

Haleluya Tekletsadik (Ethiopia)

Lady Jaydee (Tanzania)

Mahlet Wendimu (Ethiopia)

Salemia (Ethiopia)

Weeha (Ethiopia)

Winnie Nwagi (Uganda)

Zuchu (Tanzania)

BEST MALE ARTISTE EASTERN AFRICAN

Bien (Kenya)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Element Eleéh (Rwanda)

Joshua Baraka (Uganda)

*Jux (Tanzania) — WINNER*

Marioo (Tanzania)

Mbosso (Tanzania)

Bruce Melodie (Rwanda)

Sat-B (Burundi)

Yared Negu (Ethiopia)

*BEST FEMALE ARTISTE CENTRAL AFRICA*

Anna Joyce (Angola)

Blanche Bailly (Cameroon)

Charlotte Dipanda (Cameroon)

*Cindy Le Coeur (DRC) — WINNER*

Deborah Lukalu (DRC)

Emma’a (Gabon)

Jessy B (The Congo)

Krys M (Cameroon)

Liriany (Angola)

Rebo (DRC)

*LIFETIME AWARDS HONOREES*

Music executive and brothers

Kenny Ogungbe

Dayo Dee 1 Adeneye