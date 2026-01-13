Customs Release New Operating Standards For Courier Companies

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has released a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), aimed at regulating courier companies operating under the Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) Incoterm.

Disclosing this in a statement, NCS Spokesman Abdullahi Maiwada, said the initiative was designed to establish a unified framework for various operational aspects, including registration, manifest submission, declaration, valuation, clearance, delivery, and compliance monitoring, aligning with global best practices.

He said the DDP initiative is grounded in international legal standards and in line with global best practices.

“This procedure draws its legal foundation from the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Incoterms 2020, the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023, the WCO (World Customs Organisation), SAFE Framework of Standards, and other relevant agreements,” the statement read.

READ ALSO: DMO Offers Investors 15.396% Rates In January 2026 FGN Savings Bond

Under the new procedure, courier companies wishing to operate under the DDP regime are required to obtain a licence from the NCS Headquarters License and Permit Unit.

PRESS RELEASE NIGERIA CUSTOMS SERVICE COMMENCES IMPLEMENTATION OF STANDARD OPERATING PROCEDURE FOR COURIER COMPANIES OPERATING UNDER DELIVERED DUTY PAID (DDP) REGIME 1. The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) announces the commencement of a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for… pic.twitter.com/FDvRhJx0j8 Advertisement — NIGERIA CUSTOMS (@CustomsNG) January 13, 2026

Maiwada explained that courier companies must submit mandatory documents, including CAC (Corporate Affairs Commission) registration papers, valid courier licences, compliance bonds, and a formal application to operate under DDP.”

Additionally, all licensed operators must provide an Advance Electronic Manifest (AEM) at least 24 hours before the arrival of any shipment, clearly specifying DDP as the Incoterm.