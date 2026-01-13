Edo Govt Debunks Ekpoma Riot Claims, Says Violence ‘Sponsored From Abroad’

The Edo State Government Tuesday, dismissed media reports surrounding the recent incidents in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area, describing them as part of a coordinated attempt to misinform the public and destabilise the state.

A statement signed by Patrick Ebojele, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Monday Okpebholo, clarified that the incident was not a protest but a “well-organised riot sponsored by a Nigerian resident in Russia and other locations overseas.”

Security agencies, according to the state, have already identified the suspected masterminds, who were said to have contacted several individuals in Ekpoma, and coordinated the riots across Ekpoma, Auchi, Irrua, and even the Government House, Benin City, with funding from the diaspora.

“The government firmly refuted claims that those arrested and facing prosecution in connection with the violence were students of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, or that their arrests were made inside student hostels,” the statement read in part.

It stressed that AAU is currently closed, with all students having vacated the hostels long before the incident.

Those arrested, the statement said, were intercepted while allegedly heading to vandalise property on campus, while others were faces identified on the viral video of the incident showing various acts of arson carried out.

According to the Edo government, most of the arrests were based on clear evidence, including a video showing acts of violence and destruction.

“The suspects arrested are rioters, not peaceful protesters.”

The government also emphasised that the incident has no connection whatsoever with students or the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

The state further debunked another viral video circulating online and falsely tagged as a kidnapping incident in Ekpoma, stating that the incident is a “gross misrepresentation.”

It described the video as part of a deliberate campaign to spread fear, mislead residents, and tarnish the image of the administration.

There are also strong indications, the government said, that “opposition elements,” possibly with foreign backing, are sponsoring the unrest in a bid to discredit the government and create chaos.

While reaffirming its commitment to the protection of lives and property, the government said it is working closely with security agencies to maintain law and order across the state.

It noted that although peaceful and lawful protest is a constitutional right, violence, rioting, vandalism, and looting will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The government assured residents of Ekpoma of being in full control of the situation.

It urged the public to ignore fake videos and unverified reports, remain calm, and go about their lawful activities.