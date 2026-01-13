Police Arrest Three Suspected Human Traffickers In Ondo

Ondo State Police Command has arrested three suspected human traffickers and fraudsters, rescuing three victims from them in Akure, the state capital.

According to the PPRO, a 30-year-old Togolese named John Apiah allegedly used two women( Blessing Assiah and Laro Larisa) to lure unsuspecting victims with promises of procuring international passports and American visas.

The Suspects were said to have fraudulently collected a total sum of 1.6 million CFA from three victims who were initially lodged in a hotel before being moved to the suspects’ rented apartment in Oda Town, near Akure, where they were kept under suspicious circumstances.

Jimoh disclosed that, acting on credible intelligence, the Police promptly swung into action, leading to the rescue of the victims and the arrest of the Suspects.

Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, warned landlords against allowing their premises to be used for criminal activities, stressing that such negligence would attract serious legal consequences.

He assured members of the public of the Command’s unwavering commitment to combating human trafficking, trans-border crimes, and all forms of criminal activities.

The CP, therefore, called on the good people of Ondo State to continue to provide credible and actionable information on suspicious activities to assist the Police in keeping the state safe and secure.