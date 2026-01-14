NJC Recommends Justice Oyewole For Appointment To Supreme Court 

The National Judicial Council (NJC), has recommended the elevation and appointment of the presiding justice of the Court of Appeal, Enugu Division, Justice Olubunmi Oyewole for appointment as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

NJC’s Deputy Director of Information, Kemi Babalola-Ogedengbe, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Babalola-Ogedengbe said the Council, at its 110th Meeting held on January 13, 2026, and presided over by, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, recommended Justice Oyewole for appointment as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, alongside 35 other candidates for various judicial offices across the country.

Justice Oyewole born on May 13, 1965 is from Ila-Orangun, Osun State and takes the south west slot made vacant as a result of the retirement of the immediate past Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

Apart from Justice Oyewole, 27 others were approved for appointments as Judges of various High Courts.

The breakdown shows that Borno and Plateau states will get six new judges, Ekiti will get five new judges while Niger and Delta will get four each, Benue and Taraba will each get one judge.

The council also recommended six Kadis for appointment to the Sharia Courts of Appeal in Niger, three for Taraba and two judges for appointment to the Customary Court of Appeal, Delta State.

The Council also recommended the extension of the appointment of the Acting Chief Judge of Imo State, Hon. Justice I. O. Agugua by three months, just as it called on the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, to immediately commence the process of constituting the State Judicial Service Commission, to enable the appointment of a substantive Chief Judge of Imo State.

The NJC stressed the imperative of prompt appointment of the substantive Chief Judge to ensure stability, safeguard judicial independence, and promote the effective administration of justice in the State.

The Council has also cleared the Chief Judge of Osun State, Justice Oyebola Adepele Ojo, of all allegations bordering on financial recklessness, diversion of funds, and judicial misconduct.

The Council said it took the decision after considering and upholding the report of a three-member Investigation Committee constituted to probe several petitions filed against the Chief Judge.

In a related development, the National Judicial Council also dismissed a petition filed against a Judge of the Delta State High Court, Justice Gentu E. Timi, over allegations of professional misconduct arising from a chieftaincy dispute.

Meanwhile, the Council has reversed the one-year suspension without pay earlier imposed on Hon. Justice Jane Inyang of the Court of Appeal, Uyo Division.

Out of a total of 39 petitions reviewed, the NJC Committee dismissed 26 for lacking in merit, recommended seven for further investigation and issued cautions to two judicial officers.

One of the judicial officers was cautioned for delivering judgment in a case outside the constitutionally prescribed 90 days contrary to the provisions of Section 294(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and for the uncouth language he used in his response to the petition against him.

The NJC also reiterated its earlier warning to judges against indiscriminate grant of exparte orders and advised Heads of Court to be circumspect in assigning complex matters to newly appointed Judges.

The Council also constituted a Committee to consider the request for review submitted by the nine (9) dismissed Judges of Imo State Judiciary.

The Council, however, declined to entertain a fresh petition against the Acting Chief Judge of the Imo State High Court, Justice I. O. Agugua, having previously considered and disposed of the same issues more than once.