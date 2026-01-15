Ayra Starr, Davido, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage Nominated For 2026 MOBO Awards [FULL LIST]

Nigerian music stars Ayra Starr, Davido, Wizkid, and Tiwa Savage have been nominated for the 2026 MOBO Awards, spotlighting Nigeria’s strong presence on the global Black music stage.
The nominations were announced on Thursday as organisers unveiled contenders across 20 categories ahead of the awards ceremony, which will be held on March 26, 2026, at Co-op Live in Manchester.
The event marks the first time the MOBO Awards will be hosted in the city and coincides with the organisation’s 30th anniversary.
Davido, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage are nominated in the Best African Music Act category, alongside fellow Nigerians Ayra Starr, Rema, Shallipopi and Adekunle Gold.
Ghana’s Moliy, Uganda’s Joshua Baraka and South Africa’s Tyla also feature in the category, reflecting the continued global rise of African music.
READ ALSO: Nigerian Artistes Dominate AFRIMA, Global Stage
Ayra Starr received multiple nominations, earning recognition in both Best African Music Act and Best International Act, where she will compete against global stars including Cardi B, Kehlani, Gunna and Vybz Kartel.
Tyla and Moliy also secured nominations in both categories.
In the 2025 edition, Ayra Starr made history by becoming the first woman in 16 years to win the Best African Music Act award, while also clinching the Best International Music Act title.
The MOBO Awards, widely regarded as Europe’s biggest celebration of Black music and culture, recognise outstanding talent and releases from September 1, 2024, to October 1, 2025.
Speaking on the nominations, MOBO founder and chief executive officer, Kanya King CBE, said the 2026 shortlist reflects the strength, diversity and cultural influence of Black music today.
“As MOBO enters its 30th year, this year’s nominees are a powerful reflection of the culture and moment we are living in. Their voices matter, not only in how they soundtrack our lives, but in how they shape the future,” King said.
She added that the 2026 nominations represent “one of the strongest and most diverse showcases of Black British music excellence in years,” while also highlighting the growing international reach of the awards.
Leading this year’s nominations are Little Simz, Olivia Dean, Kwn and Jim Legxacy, who each secured four nominations. Central Cee, Skepta, PinkPantheress and FLO follow closely with three nominations apiece across major categories.
Beyond music, the awards also recognise achievements in film, television and media.
Nominees for Best Performance in a TV Show/Film include Cynthia Erivo for Wicked, Ashley Walters and Stephen Graham for Netflix’s Adolescence, and Wunmi Mosaku for Sinners.
The ceremony will also be supported by the MOBO Fringe Festival, a week-long cultural programme in partnership with Manchester City Council, featuring live performances, industry panels and creative workshops ahead of the awards night.
Tickets for the 2026 MOBO Awards are now available via the official MOBO website, with hosts, performers and special honourees set to be announced in the coming weeks.
Other Nigerians BEMI OROJUOGUN (BUS AUNTY)
FULL LIST OF 2026 MOBO AWARDS NOMINEES
BEST MALE ACT
CENTRAL CEE
ELMIENE
JIM LEGXACY
NEMZZZ
ODEAL
SKEPTA
BEST FEMALE ACT
FLO
KWN
LITTLE SIMZ
OLIVIA DEAN
PINKPANTHERESS
SASHA KEABLE
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
CENTRAL CEE – CAN’T RUSH GREATNESS
EZRA COLLECTIVE – DANCE, NO ONE’S WATCHING
FLO – ACCESS ALL AREAS
KOJEY RADICAL – DON’T LOOK DOWN
LITTLE SIMZ – LOTUS
OLIVIA DEAN – THE ART OF LOVING
SONG OF THE YEAR
AJ TRACEY FEAT. JORJA SMITH – ‘CRUSH’
DONAE’O FEAT. OMAR, LEMAR & HOUSE GOSPEL CHOIR – ‘NIGHTS LIKE THIS’
FRED AGAIN, SKEPTA & PLAQUEBOYMAX – ‘VICTORY LAP’
JIM LEGXACY & DAVE – ‘3X’
KWN – ‘DO WHAT I SAY’
MYLES SMITH – ‘NICE TO MEET YOU’
OLIVIA DEAN – ‘MAN I NEED’
PINKPANTHERESS – ‘ILLEGAL’
RAYE – ‘WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!’
TIM DUZIT – ‘KAT SLATER’
BEST NEWCOMER
DC3
ESDEEKID
FINESSEKID
JIM LEGXACY
KWN
NAMESBLISS
NIA SMITH
SEKOU
SKYE NEWMAN
YT
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
POZER – ‘SHANGHIGH NOON’ (DIRECTED BY BAS HASELAGER)
FKA TWIGS – ‘EUSEXUA’ (DIRECTED BY JORDAN HEMINGWAY)
JIM LEGXACY – ‘FATHER’ (DIRECTED BY LAUZZA)
LITTLE SIMZ – ‘FLOOD’ FEAT. OBONGJAYAR & MOONCHILD SANELLY (DIRECTED BY SALOMON LIGTHELM)
RAYE – ‘WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!’ (DIRECTED BY THE REIDS)
SKEPTA & FRED AGAIN – ‘BACK 2 BACK’ (DIRECTED BY DOMAMANIC and SKEPTA)
BEST R&B/SOUL ACT
ELMIENE
FLO
KWN
ODEAL
OLIVIA DEAN
SASHA KEABLE
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ACT
ALT BLK ERA
BLOOD ORANGE
HAK BAKER
MICHAEL KIWANUKA
NOVA TWINS
RACHEL CHINOURIRI
BEST GRIME ACT
CHIP
JAYAHADADREAM
KASST 8
RUFF SQWAD
SCORCHER
WILEY
BEST HIP HOP ACT
AITCH
ASCO
CATCH
CENTRAL CEE
D-BLOCK EUROPE
KOJEY RADICAL
LITTLE SIMZ
LOYLE CARNER
WRETCH 32
YOUNGS TEFLON
BEST DRILL ACT
36
BOOTER BEE
CHY CARTIER
ESDEEKID
K-TRAP
LEOSTAYTRILL
NEMZZZ
POZER
TWIN S
WOHDEE
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
AYRA STARR
CARDI B
CLIPSE
GUNNA
KEHLANI
LEON THOMAS
MARIAH THE SCIENTIST
MOLIY
TYLA
VYBZ KARTEL
BEST MEDIA PERSONALITY
BEMI OROJUOGUN (BUS AUNTY)
DJ AG
IN MY OPINION
MELISSA HOLDBROOK-AKPOSOE (MELISSA’S WARDROBE)
NADIA JAE
NIKO OMILANA
PK HUMBLE
REMI BURGZ
UCHE NATORI
WINNERS TALKING
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A TV SHOW/FILM
AARON PIERRE – MUFASA: THE LION KING
ASHLEY THOMAS – HOSTAGE
ASHLEY WALTERS – ADOLESCENCE
CYNTHIA ERIVO – WICKED
DAMSON IDRIS – F1
DAYO KOLEOSHO – EASTENDERS
LENNIE JAMES – MR LOVERMAN
MARIANNE JEAN-BAPTISTE – HARD TRUTHS
STEPHEN GRAHAM – ADOLESCENCE
WUNMI MOSAKU – SINNERS
BEST AFRICAN MUSIC ACT
ADEKUNLE GOLD (NIGERIA)
AYRA STARR (NIGERIA)
DAVIDO (NIGERIA)
JOSHUA BARAKA (UGANDA)
MOLIY (GHANA)
REMA (NIGERIA)
SHALLIPOPI (NIGERIA)
TIWA SAVAGE (NIGERIA)
TYLA (SOUTH AFRICA)
WIZKID (NIGERIA)
BEST CARIBBEAN MUSIC ACT
AYETIAN
LILA IKÉ
MASICKA
SHENSEEA
VYBZ KARTEL
YUNG BREDDA
BEST JAZZ ACT
CKTRL
EGO ELLA MAY
EZRA COLLECTIVE
KOKOROKO
NUBYA GARCIA
YAZMIN LACEY
BEST ELECTRONIC/DANCE ACT
FKA TWIGS
JAZZY
KILIMANJARO
PINKPANTHERESS
SALUTE
SHERELLE
BEST GOSPEL ACT
ANNATORIA
DC3
FAITH CHILD
IMRHAN
SONDAE
STILL SHADEY
BEST PRODUCER
INFLO
JAE5
MILES CLINTON JAMES
P2J
SAMMY SOSO
ZACH NAHOME