Ayra Starr, Davido, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage Nominated For 2026 MOBO Awards [FULL LIST]

Nigerian music stars Ayra Starr, Davido, Wizkid, and Tiwa Savage have been nominated for the 2026 MOBO Awards, spotlighting Nigeria’s strong presence on the global Black music stage.

The nominations were announced on Thursday as organisers unveiled contenders across 20 categories ahead of the awards ceremony, which will be held on March 26, 2026, at Co-op Live in Manchester.

The event marks the first time the MOBO Awards will be hosted in the city and coincides with the organisation’s 30th anniversary.

Davido, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage are nominated in the Best African Music Act category, alongside fellow Nigerians Ayra Starr, Rema, Shallipopi and Adekunle Gold.

Ghana’s Moliy, Uganda’s Joshua Baraka and South Africa’s Tyla also feature in the category, reflecting the continued global rise of African music.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Artistes Dominate AFRIMA, Global Stage

Ayra Starr received multiple nominations, earning recognition in both Best African Music Act and Best International Act, where she will compete against global stars including Cardi B, Kehlani, Gunna and Vybz Kartel.

Tyla and Moliy also secured nominations in both categories.

In the 2025 edition, Ayra Starr made history by becoming the first woman in 16 years to win the Best African Music Act award, while also clinching the Best International Music Act title.

The MOBO Awards, widely regarded as Europe’s biggest celebration of Black music and culture, recognise outstanding talent and releases from September 1, 2024, to October 1, 2025.

Speaking on the nominations, MOBO founder and chief executive officer, Kanya King CBE, said the 2026 shortlist reflects the strength, diversity and cultural influence of Black music today.

“As MOBO enters its 30th year, this year’s nominees are a powerful reflection of the culture and moment we are living in. Their voices matter, not only in how they soundtrack our lives, but in how they shape the future,” King said.

She added that the 2026 nominations represent “one of the strongest and most diverse showcases of Black British music excellence in years,” while also highlighting the growing international reach of the awards.

Leading this year’s nominations are Little Simz, Olivia Dean, Kwn and Jim Legxacy, who each secured four nominations. Central Cee, Skepta, PinkPantheress and FLO follow closely with three nominations apiece across major categories.

Beyond music, the awards also recognise achievements in film, television and media.

Nominees for Best Performance in a TV Show/Film include Cynthia Erivo for Wicked, Ashley Walters and Stephen Graham for Netflix’s Adolescence, and Wunmi Mosaku for Sinners.

The ceremony will also be supported by the MOBO Fringe Festival, a week-long cultural programme in partnership with Manchester City Council, featuring live performances, industry panels and creative workshops ahead of the awards night.

Tickets for the 2026 MOBO Awards are now available via the official MOBO website, with hosts, performers and special honourees set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Other Nigerians BEMI OROJUOGUN (BUS AUNTY)

FULL LIST OF 2026 MOBO AWARDS NOMINEES

BEST MALE ACT

CENTRAL CEE

ELMIENE

JIM LEGXACY

NEMZZZ

ODEAL

SKEPTA

BEST FEMALE ACT

FLO

KWN

LITTLE SIMZ

OLIVIA DEAN

PINKPANTHERESS

SASHA KEABLE

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

CENTRAL CEE – CAN’T RUSH GREATNESS

EZRA COLLECTIVE – DANCE, NO ONE’S WATCHING

FLO – ACCESS ALL AREAS

KOJEY RADICAL – DON’T LOOK DOWN

LITTLE SIMZ – LOTUS

OLIVIA DEAN – THE ART OF LOVING

SONG OF THE YEAR

AJ TRACEY FEAT. JORJA SMITH – ‘CRUSH’

DONAE’O FEAT. OMAR, LEMAR & HOUSE GOSPEL CHOIR – ‘NIGHTS LIKE THIS’

FRED AGAIN, SKEPTA & PLAQUEBOYMAX – ‘VICTORY LAP’

JIM LEGXACY & DAVE – ‘3X’

KWN – ‘DO WHAT I SAY’

MYLES SMITH – ‘NICE TO MEET YOU’

OLIVIA DEAN – ‘MAN I NEED’

PINKPANTHERESS – ‘ILLEGAL’

RAYE – ‘WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!’

TIM DUZIT – ‘KAT SLATER’

BEST NEWCOMER

DC3

ESDEEKID

FINESSEKID

JIM LEGXACY

KWN

NAMESBLISS

NIA SMITH

SEKOU

SKYE NEWMAN

YT

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

POZER – ‘SHANGHIGH NOON’ (DIRECTED BY BAS HASELAGER)

FKA TWIGS – ‘EUSEXUA’ (DIRECTED BY JORDAN HEMINGWAY)

JIM LEGXACY – ‘FATHER’ (DIRECTED BY LAUZZA)

LITTLE SIMZ – ‘FLOOD’ FEAT. OBONGJAYAR & MOONCHILD SANELLY (DIRECTED BY SALOMON LIGTHELM)

RAYE – ‘WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!’ (DIRECTED BY THE REIDS)

SKEPTA & FRED AGAIN – ‘BACK 2 BACK’ (DIRECTED BY DOMAMANIC and SKEPTA)

BEST R&B/SOUL ACT

ELMIENE

FLO

KWN

ODEAL

OLIVIA DEAN

SASHA KEABLE

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ACT

ALT BLK ERA

BLOOD ORANGE

HAK BAKER

MICHAEL KIWANUKA

NOVA TWINS

RACHEL CHINOURIRI

BEST GRIME ACT

CHIP

JAYAHADADREAM

KASST 8

RUFF SQWAD

SCORCHER

WILEY

BEST HIP HOP ACT

AITCH

ASCO

CATCH

CENTRAL CEE

D-BLOCK EUROPE

KOJEY RADICAL

LITTLE SIMZ

LOYLE CARNER

WRETCH 32

YOUNGS TEFLON

BEST DRILL ACT

36

BOOTER BEE

CHY CARTIER

ESDEEKID

K-TRAP

LEOSTAYTRILL

NEMZZZ

POZER

TWIN S

WOHDEE

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

AYRA STARR

CARDI B

CLIPSE

GUNNA

KEHLANI

LEON THOMAS

MARIAH THE SCIENTIST

MOLIY

TYLA

VYBZ KARTEL

BEST MEDIA PERSONALITY

BEMI OROJUOGUN (BUS AUNTY)

DJ AG

IN MY OPINION

MELISSA HOLDBROOK-AKPOSOE (MELISSA’S WARDROBE)

NADIA JAE

NIKO OMILANA

PK HUMBLE

REMI BURGZ

UCHE NATORI

WINNERS TALKING

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A TV SHOW/FILM

AARON PIERRE – MUFASA: THE LION KING

ASHLEY THOMAS – HOSTAGE

ASHLEY WALTERS – ADOLESCENCE

CYNTHIA ERIVO – WICKED

DAMSON IDRIS – F1

DAYO KOLEOSHO – EASTENDERS

LENNIE JAMES – MR LOVERMAN

MARIANNE JEAN-BAPTISTE – HARD TRUTHS

STEPHEN GRAHAM – ADOLESCENCE

WUNMI MOSAKU – SINNERS

BEST AFRICAN MUSIC ACT

ADEKUNLE GOLD (NIGERIA)

AYRA STARR (NIGERIA)

DAVIDO (NIGERIA)

JOSHUA BARAKA (UGANDA)

MOLIY (GHANA)

REMA (NIGERIA)

SHALLIPOPI (NIGERIA)

TIWA SAVAGE (NIGERIA)

TYLA (SOUTH AFRICA)

WIZKID (NIGERIA)

BEST CARIBBEAN MUSIC ACT

AYETIAN

LILA IKÉ

MASICKA

SHENSEEA

VYBZ KARTEL

YUNG BREDDA

BEST JAZZ ACT

CKTRL

EGO ELLA MAY

EZRA COLLECTIVE

KOKOROKO

NUBYA GARCIA

YAZMIN LACEY

BEST ELECTRONIC/DANCE ACT

FKA TWIGS

JAZZY

KILIMANJARO

PINKPANTHERESS

SALUTE

SHERELLE

BEST GOSPEL ACT

ANNATORIA

DC3

FAITH CHILD

IMRHAN

SONDAE

STILL SHADEY

BEST PRODUCER

INFLO

JAE5

MILES CLINTON JAMES

P2J

SAMMY SOSO

ZACH NAHOME