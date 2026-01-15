Mass Grave Containing 21 Bodies Of Migrant Found In Libya

Libyan authorities have uncovered a mass grave containing the bodies of 21 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa, local media reported Thursday.

News outlets cited government sources as saying a Libyan national has been arrested on suspicion of killing the migrants and holding others captive on a farm in the northeastern town of Ajdabiya.

Libya is a key transit country for thousands of migrants attempting to reach Europe each year, with deaths among migrants frequently reported.

The Internal Security Agency for Libya’s east said it had “discovered a mass grave containing the bodies of 21 individuals of various African nationalities”, according to television channel al-Masar.

The channel, which is aligned with eastern Libya’s army strongman Khalifa Haftar, said the suspect was detained during a raid on the farm.

Libya remains split between an administration in the east backed by Haftar and a government in the west recognised by the United Nations.

Independent news channel Al Wasat reported that the man had held migrants captive on the farm, some of whom were rescued and hospitalised after the raid.

Photos and video circulated by local media outlets showed bodies piled together and more than a dozen body bags laid out on the ground.

Libya has struggled to recover from chaos that erupted after a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 overthrew longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi.

Smugglers and human traffickers have taken advantage of the instability, with the country facing criticism over conditions for migrants and rights groups levelling accusations of extortion and slavery.

AFP