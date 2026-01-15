‘Nigeria Remains Proud Of You’, FG Tells Super Eagles After AFCON Semi-Final Exit

The Federal Government has praised the Super Eagles for their fighting spirit and commendable showing at the Africa Cup of Nations, despite their narrow loss that ended Nigeria’s campaign.

Nigeria bowed out of the 2025 AFCON on Wednesday after losing to Morocco’s Atlas Lions in a tense penalty shootout, a result that sent the North African side through to the final.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the Super Eagles’ performance reflected discipline, unity and resilience, values he noted resonate strongly with the Nigerian spirit.

He added that the team’s determination throughout the tournament remained a source of pride for the country, regardless of the outcome.

“Even in defeat, you showed character, teamwork, and resilience, and those qualities matter deeply to the nation you represent.

“Football has its highs and lows, but your effort, commitment, and fighting spirit throughout this tournament have earned the respect and gratitude of Nigerians at home and abroad.

“You reminded us that wearing the green and white is about courage, unity, and never giving up. Hold your heads high. Learn from this experience, stay united, and return stronger.

“Nigeria remains proud of you and grateful for the joy and hope you gave us during this competition. Well done, Super Eagles.

The nation stands with you, always,” the statement read in part.

Bounou saved from Samuel Chukwueze and brilliantly from Bruno Onyemaechi, allowing Youssef En-Nesyri to convert the winning kick and spark wild celebrations inside the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Morocco will now play Senegal on Sunday after the Lions of Teranga defeated Mohamed Salah’s Egypt 1-0 in the other semi-final earlier thanks to a Sadio Mane goal.