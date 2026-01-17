AFCON LIVE UPDATES: Egypt 0 Vs Nigeria 0

Nigeria and Egypt square off in the third place for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), aiming to win their ninth bronze medal in the competition.

The Super Eagles lost on penalties to Morocco in the semi-final. Egypt, on the other hand, were defeated by Senegal.

Already, coach Eric Chelle has named his lineup for the match and has left star players Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman on the bench.

Channels Television will give live updates of the AFCON 2025 third-place game between Egypt, seven-time winners, and Nigeria, who have been thrice African champions.

Refresh this page for a bit-by-bit update of the showdown between the heavyweights.

20′ It is a slow buildup from both sides so far. Only one shot on target and that’s from Nigeria.

18′ Mohamed Salah puts splits Nigeria’s defence with an incisive pass, but Stanley Nwabali was on hand to clear the danger away.

13′ Akor Adams strikes straight into the Egyptian goalkeeper’s hand after beating his marker!

11′ Egypt trying to push for a goal, but Semi Ajayi has been able to cut out the North Africans’ attack.

1′ The game has started!