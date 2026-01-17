Tinubu To Return To Nigeria After Abu Dhabi Summit

President Bola Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria after participating, alongside members of his cabinet, in the 2026 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW2026).

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

On the sidelines of the summit, Nigeria signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a move aimed at strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

According to the statement, the agreement is designed to deepen economic cooperation, boost bilateral trade and investment, promote technology transfer, and expand collaboration across key sectors, including energy, infrastructure, agriculture, mining and renewable energy.

READ ALSO: Nigeria–UAE Deal Will Give Exporters Gateway To Global Markets — Minister

During his address at the summit, President Tinubu announced that Nigeria and the UAE will jointly host an INVESTOPIA forum in Lagos in February.

The initiative is expected to attract global investors and position Nigeria as a key destination for sustainable and long-term investments.

The President also told participants that Nigeria is targeting the mobilisation of up to $30 billion annually in climate and green industrial finance.

He said the funds would support the country’s ongoing energy transition reforms and efforts to expand electricity access nationwide.

The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is a global platform that brings together leaders from government, business and civil society to advance sustainable development and climate action.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, said Nigeria’s trade agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will provide local exporters with a strategic platform to access global markets, particularly across the Gulf region and beyond.

Oduwole made the remarks on Thursday while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, following the signing of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Nigeria and the UAE.

According to the minister, the agreement allows more than 7,000 Nigerian product lines to enter the UAE market duty-free, significantly improving the competitiveness of local goods.

“Over 7,000 product lines, ranging from pharmaceuticals and chemicals to agricultural produce, will be allowed into the UAE market duty-free. We really want Nigerian businesses to take advantage of that,” she said.

She explained that the UAE was deliberately selected as a trade partner because of its strategic position as a global commercial hub and its extensive connectivity to international markets.