[VIDEO] Cost Of Governing Too High, It Would Be Sliced If I Were President — Utomi

Political economist Prof. Pat Utomi has said that he would slice the cost of governing if he were Nigeria’s president.

Utomi, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, said it did not make sense to run a government at the expense of the masses who are facing hardship.

“I will still dramatically slice the cost of governing in Nigeria; it is way too high.

“I would use industry policy to stimulate production. We’re not doing enough to stimulate production,” he said when asked what he would do as the President.

