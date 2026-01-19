13 Schoolchildren Killed In South Africa Minibus Collision

The crash happened near the industrial city of Vanderbijlpark, about 60 kilometres (40 miles) south of Johannesburg.
Police said the driver of the minibus appeared to have lost control while attempting to overtake other vehicles.
The toll rose to 13 after an injured child died of their injuries, the provincial education department said in a statement. Several children were also badly hurt.
Images on social media showed the crushed minibus on the roadside with distraught parents gathered behind the police tape. Some broke down wailing when they were allowed to see the bodies.
“It is a terrible scene,” Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said.
In a statement of condolence, President Cyril Ramaphosa said everything must be done to enforce the rules of the road and ensure the quality of school transport services in order to protect learners, “the nation’s most precious assets”.
Many South African parents have to rely on private minibuses to get their children to school because of limited public transportation.
At least five students were killed and eight others injured in September when a school minibus ploughed into a creche in a KwaZulu-Natal township.
More than 11,400 lives were lost on South African roads in 2025, according to the latest data from the transport ministry.
AFP