VIDEO: NRMG Hosts Inaugural Nigeria Reputation Summit

The former governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola, has recommended reputation management education for the newly appointed ambassadors before their deployment to enable them represent Nigeria well on the global stage.

Fashola gave this recommendation when he delivered the keynote address during the Nigeria Reputation Summit 2026 hosted by the Nigeria Reputation Management Group in Abuja.

Other dignitaries who were present at that event include the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris; the Chairman of Channels Media Group, Dr John Momoh; President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Dr Ike Neliaku, among others.

Watch the video below: