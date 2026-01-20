Zelensky ‘Worried’ Greenland Row Diverting Focus From Ukraine War

Ukraine, which is currently battling a wave of Russian strikes on its energy infrastructure, is keen to avoid a dispute that could fracture unity among its Western allies.

“I’m worried about any loss of focus during a full-scale war,” Zelensky told reporters.

He added that the dispute surrounding Greenland, a Danish autonomous territory, and the Ukraine war should not be seen as “interchangeable”.

“We have a full-scale war, we have a specific aggressor, and we have specific victims,” he said.

He also called for Washington to engage in diplomacy with Europe.

“I want very, very much America to hear Europe, to truly hear it in the format of diplomacy. I think that’s what will happen and I strongly believe there won’t be any major threats,” he said.