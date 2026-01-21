AFCON 2025: Osimhen, Bassey, Lookman Make CAF Best XI (FULL LIST)

The Confederation of African Football (CAF), has listed three Nigerians — Victor Osimhen, Calvin Bassey and Ademola Lookman — in its Best XI for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

CAF released the list, dominated by Nigerians, Senegalese and Moroccans on Wednesday morning, about three days after the tournament.

Osimhen featured in six games for the Super Eagles as the three-time African champions won bronze in Morocco. The Galatasary forward scored four goals in the competition.

His compatriot and Atalanta winger, Lookman, had the most goals involvement at the AFCON, netting three and providing four assists.

For Fulham’s Bassey, his inclusion was not a fluke. The former Rangers man was a wall in the Nigerian defence, helping the team keep three clean sheets in the six matches he played.

The defender played all minutes for Coach Eric Chelle’s side in Morocco but did not take part in the third-place play-off after being suspended.

While the Nigerians had three persons on the list, runners up Morocco and winners Senegal also dominated the team of the competition.

There were four players each from the Teranga Lions and the Atlas Lions of Morocco.

Morocco’s Yassine Bounou, who only conceded twice in seven matches in the competition, is in the team. Others from his country include Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui and tournament top scorer, Brahim Díaz.

For Senegal, the Lions of Teranga are represented by Moussa Niakhaté, Pape Gueye and Idrissa Gueye, and forward Sadio Mané, who won the Player of the Tournament prize.

AFCON 2025 Team of the Tournament

Below is the Best XI for AFCON 2025

Goalkeeper

Yassine Bounou (Morocco)

Defenders

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)

Moussa Niakhaté (Senegal)

Calvin Bassey (Nigeria)

Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco)

Midfielders

Ademola Lookman (Nigeria)

Pape Gueye (Senegal)

Idrissa Gueye (Senegal)

Forwards

Brahim Díaz (Morocco)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria)

Sadio Mané (Senegal)