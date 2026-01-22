Air Peace Lagos–Port Harcourt Flight Disrupted By Bird Strike 

Air Peace has reported a disruption of its Lagos to Port Harcourt flight by bird strike on Thursday.

A statement by the airline said the incident was recorded on the arrival of its aircraft at the Port Harcourt International Airport.

According to its spokesperson, Osifo-Whiskey Efe, the incident necessitated safety checks on the affected aircraft and the deployment of another aircraft to convey passengers on subsequent flights.

“We deeply empathise with passengers affected by this unforeseen incident and are working diligently to minimise disruptions,” Efe said.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the airline, Allen Onyema, has consistently lamented that bird strikes constituted a major operational challenge.

According to him, the incidents often led to costly repairs and serious disruptions to flight schedules.

“One bird strike could cripple your aircraft for the next month. At that moment, there is no two ways about it. These bird strikes often lead to costly delays and serious disruptions in flight schedules,” he said.

In December 2025, Air Peace disclosed that it recorded 49 bird strikes across Nigeria between January and September, stressing that even a single strike could ground an aircraft for weeks.