Alleged Corruption: EFCC Recovers ₦1.2bn From Sujimoto, Hands Proceeds To Enugu Govt

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it has recovered the sum of ₦1.2 billion from Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited, following an alleged failure to honour the agreement between it and Enugu State government for the construction of 22 smart schools.

A statement by the Commission on Wednesday also noted that the recovered funds have been handed over to the Enugu government, in line with its unwavering commitment to fight corruption, economic and financial crimes, and the recovery of public funds misappropriated or unutilised by fraudulent actors.

The Commission stated that it initiated the recovery process after receiving a petition on February 11, 2025, regarding Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited’s alleged fraudulent act related to the construction of 22 smart schools in the state.

“While identifying one Dr. Olasijibomi Ogundele as the Group Managing Director of Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited, the petitioner alleged that the sum of N2, 289, 186, 190. 00 (Two billion, Two hundred and Eighty-nine million, One hundred and Eighty-six thousand, One hundred and ninety Naira) was paid to Ogundele as an advance fee for the construction of the 22 smart schools in the State.

“As the completion date stated in the contract awards lapsed on 2nd January 2025, the persistent nonperformance of the contractor as shown by the documents, is clear evidence of intention to defraud the state government.

“We identify Ogundele as the Group Managing Director of the company and jointly liable for the refund of the state funds, following an irremediable breach of the terms of the contract and diversion of the project funds towards personal or other uses unconnected to the contract,” EFCC quoted the petitioner as saying.

“Reacting to the petition, operatives of the Special Task Fraud Section attached to the Enugu Zonal Directorate of the Commission swung into action, and the sum of N1, 234,350,000 (One billion, Two hundred and thirty-four million, Three hundred and fifty thousand Naira) was recovered for the state government”.

Representing the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, during the handing over, the Zonal Director, Enugu Zonal Directorate of the Commission, Commander of the EFCC, CE Daniel Isei, reiterated the Commission’s commitment to recovering public funds.

“Where there are instances of economic and financial crimes against an individual or an agency of government, against government itself, the EFCC will ensure that every act that is contrary to law is dealt with, and where possible, restitution is made to the victim.

“It is on this basis that we received your petition as a state government that there was a case that needed EFCC to do as mandated by law.

“We are glad to announce to you that in doing our job, we have been able to recover some of those monies that were given to Sujimoto Construction”, he said.

While warning contractors, especially those entrusted with public funds, to be mindful of the Procurement Act and be guided by integrity while handling public funds, Olukoyede said that the Commission will look at every facet of the petition against Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited and ensure that every kobo of Enugu State government that is not accounted for is traced, tracked, and recovered.

“Where cases of criminality are established, the EFCC will take further steps of prosecution. That must be clearly understood.

“For us, we will continue to expect that people align their activities to processes and procedures. People must work clearly in line with extant laws, particularly the Procurement Act. Also, it is very important that where due diligence is applied in all cases, prevention will come into play”, the statement added.