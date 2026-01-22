VIDEO: Emir Sanusi Resumes Class As Law Undergraduate

The 16th Emir of Kano, His Eminence Muhammadu Sanusi II, has once again enrolled at North-West University in Kano where he is currently studying law as an undergraduate.

The Emir is seen attending lectures alongside his 200 level classmates, a development that has drawn widespread attention and commendation.

Speaking on his decision, Emir Sanusi said age should never be a barrier to the pursuit of knowledge, stressing that learning is a lifelong process.

He also reiterated the need for great investment in education at all levels, describing it as a critical tool for societal development and good governance.

Watch the video below: