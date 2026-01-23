‘Tinubu Tackling Insecurity,’ Olubadan Says After Meeting President At Aso Villa

Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, says President Bola Tinubu is addressing the numerous security challenges facing the country.

The traditional ruler stated this on Friday after meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

“The major problem that we really have now is the problem of insecurity. Farmers find it difficult to go to their farms. It is already coming to the South also,” Ladoja stated.

“Everybody is apprehensive of going to the farm; everybody is apprehensive of going about their daily businesses. I don’t think it is insurmountable; we believe that the President is tackling it currently,” he added.

When asked about his mission to Aso Rock, the ex-Oyo State governor said he came to thank the President for his support.

He explained that since his coronation as Olubadan of Ibadan in September 2025, he had been looking for an opportunity to visit Tinubu in Abuja.

Weighing in on Tinubu’s style of governance, Ladoja said the President had a record of turning around the economic fortunes of Lagos while as governor.

Describing Nigeria as a complex country, he expressed confidence that Tinubu would transform the country like he did in Lagos.

He particularly stressed that before Tinubu leaves office in 2031, Nigeria would be better placed than it is currently.

“If you know from where he (Tinubu) is coming, you will know that he knows what he is doing. He was able to get Lagos from where it was to where he left it.

“I am sure that the situation in Nigeria might not have been as bad as it was. The problem is that Nigeria is more complex than a state because of the fact that not all of us have the same notion about what we want in Nigeria.

“The states have more money than we had when we were governors. They are able to meet their commitments more than what we had when we were governors. The economy is being fixed, we hope that when he is leaving in 2031, he will have put Nigeria where all of us would be proud of,” he stated.