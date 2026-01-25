Police Intercept Truck Conveying Suspected Explosives In Oyo

The Oyo State Police Command has intercepted a truck conveying materials suspected to be explosive devices during an intelligence-led operation in Saki, in the state.

A statement by the Oyo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Ayanlade Olayinka, said the interception was carried out following credible intelligence during a stop-and-search operation.

Operatives intercepted the truck in Saki, secured the suspected explosive materials, and took them into police custody for further action.

“Upon being briefed on the development, the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Femi Haruna, ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

“Consequently, specialised personnel of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit and the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Unit were deployed to safely secure the items for safekeeping and forensic examination,” the police said.

Police authorities in Oyo said a detailed forensic analysis has commenced, alongside a thorough investigation to determine the exact nature of the materials and their intended use.

It said the driver of the truck has been “taken into custody and is cooperating fully with investigators.”

The Commissioner of Police also commended the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, for his “leadership and support in strengthening proactive, intelligence-driven policing nationwide.”

The command reassured residents of the state of their safety and urged members of the public to remain calm.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains fully committed to the protection of lives and property. Members of the public are therefore urged to remain calm, as there is no cause for panic,” the statement, issued on Sunday, added, noting that the public would be kept informed as investigations progress.