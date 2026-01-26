Kwankwaso’s Son Resigns As Kano Youth And Sports Commissioner

Mustapha Kwankwaso, son of former Kano State governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, has resigned his appointment as Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development and as a member of the Kano State Executive Council.

In a resignation statement issued on Monday, Mustapha said the decision was taken with a “heavy heart,” while expressing gratitude to Governor Abba Yusuf for the opportunity to serve the people of Kano State.

He urged that the youth of the state should continue to receive the support and attention they deserve, noting that his time in office offered him valuable experiences and lessons.

The former commissioner also appreciated the confidence reposed in him by the governor and offered prayers for sustained support for youth development in Kano State, stressing the importance of continued investment in youth empowerment and sports development.

Reports indicate that the resignation comes amid the planned defection of Governor Yusuf to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday (today).

The governor on Friday announced his resignation from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The Governor conveyed his decision in a resignation letter addressed to the Chairman of Diso-Chiranchi Ward of the NNPP in Gwale Local Government Area, with effect from January 23, 2026.

“I write with a deep sense of gratitude to formally notify the leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) of my decision to resign my membership of the party,” the Governor stated in the letter. “This decision takes effect from Sunday, 25 January 2026.”

Governor Yusuf cited persistent internal crises and the need to protect the overall interests of the people of Kano State as his reason for leaving the party.