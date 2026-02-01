Atletico Agree €40m Deal To Sign Lookman From Atalanta

Atletico Madrid said they have agreed a deal with Atalanta to sign Ademola Lookman on Sunday.

“(The clubs) have agreed to the transfer of 28-year-old Nigerian international Ademola Lookman, who is already in Madrid,” said Atletico in a statement.

“The agreement is pending a medical examination and the signing of his contract,” it added.

Lookman, who scored a hat-trick as the Italian side beat Bayer Leverkusen to win the Europa League in 2024, is expected to cost Atletico around €40 million ($47.5 million) according to media reports.

He played a major role in Nigeria’s brilliant campaign at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The winger has scored three goals in 19 matches across all competitions this season for Atalanta.

Born in London, Lookman began his career at Charlton Athletic before joining Everton.

After a loan spell at RB Leipzig, he signed for the German side permanently in 2019, but was loaned back to Premier League sides Fulham and Leicester before moving to Atalanta in 2022.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone has been asking the club for more reinforcements after Giacomo Raspadori left for Atalanta and Conor Gallagher signed for Tottenham earlier in the winter transfer window.

Rojiblancos striker Julian Alvarez is enduring a goal drought, having failed to score in his last 11 La Liga appearances.

