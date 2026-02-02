Abdulrahman-Led PDP Schedules National Convention For March 28, 29

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faction led by Abdulrahman Muhammed has officially scheduled its National Convention for March 28 and 29, 2026, in Abuja, following its 105th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Monday.

The meeting, chaired by Muhammed, National Caretaker Committee Chairman, with Secretary Senator Samuel Anyanwu, discussed the state of the party, preparations for upcoming congresses, and judicial developments affecting the PDP.

The NEC reaffirmed the legitimacy and authority of the Abdulrahman Muhammed-led National Caretaker Committee, emphasizing that it remains the only lawful national administrative organ of the party and will continue to act as the National Working Committee (NWC) until elected leadership is installed.

The committee also approved the schedule for party congresses across the country: Ward Congresses: February 2026; Local Government Congresses: February 2026; State Congresses: March 2026.

The party directed the National Caretaker Committee to issue detailed guidelines and notices for the congresses, ensuring compliance with the PDP Constitution, INEC regulations, and judicial directives.

Welcoming the judgment of the Federal High Court in Ibadan, the NEC reiterated its support for the independence of the judiciary and urged all party organs and members to act strictly in accordance with court rulings.

In preparation for the national convention, the NEC instructed the immediate activation of convention sub-committees and the commencement of all logistical and administrative arrangements. It also extended the tenure of state and zonal caretaker committees pending the conduct of congresses and the convention.

The committee called on all members to remain united, disciplined, and committed to the party, stressing that collective party interests should take precedence over personal considerations. The NEC expressed confidence that the resolutions of the meeting would strengthen internal democracy, restore stability, and reposition the PDP for future electoral success.