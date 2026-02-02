Court Restrains NLC, TUC, Three Others From Embarking On Strike, Protest

Justice Emmanuel Subilim of the National Industrial Court has issued an interim order restraining the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and 3 others from embarking on any form of industrial action or protest.

Ruling on an Ex-parte application filed by the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, and the FCT Administration, Justice Subilim granted an interim order restraining the 1st to 5th respondents and their privies or agents from embarking on strike pending the hearing of the motion on notice.

He also ordered the 5th-9th defendants who are security agencies to ensure no break down of law and order.

The exparte motion which was filed by Counsel to Wike and the FCTA, Ogwu Onoja, submitted that the Chairman of the FCT council had sent a message of mobilization to members and affiliated unions for a mass protest scheduled for 3rd February.

This move he noted is in violation of the orders of court.

He added that after the ruling of the court on 27th January, the order of the court was served on the defendants, same day the NLC and TUC issued a statement to all affiliated unions to intensify and sustain the strike.

The statement jointly signed by both unions directed that the striking workers should resume the strike as the unions’ counsel Femi Falana has filed an appeal against the interlocutory ruling.

He further pointed out that With the statement, JUAC issued a circular directing all employees to continue the strike.

This position they say is aimed at causing break down of law and order in the Nations capital.

The court subsequently adjourned until 10th February for hearing.